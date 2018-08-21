Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,414 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 223.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,102 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Yelp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 290.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Aegis downgraded shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yelp to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE YELP opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $260,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,291.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 16,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $815,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,085 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

