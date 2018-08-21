Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 14.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Davita Inc has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.