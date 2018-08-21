Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.61 Million in Halyard Health (HYH) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Halyard Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halyard Health by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halyard Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Halyard Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Halyard Health in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halyard Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HYH opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Halyard Health has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

HYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halyard Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halyard Health from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

