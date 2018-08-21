Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW) Receives C$5.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCW shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. GMP Securities set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.68 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

