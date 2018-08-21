Trident Group Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $47,614.00 and $26.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000241 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

