Trisura Group Ltd (TSU) Director Michael James George Sells 3,700 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Director Michael James George sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.75, for a total value of C$102,675.00.

Michael James George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Michael James George sold 1,700 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.56, for a total value of C$46,852.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael James George sold 3,100 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$84,041.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Michael James George sold 100 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610.00.

TSU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385. Trisura Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$23.29 and a 1-year high of C$29.49.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.20 million. Trisura Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$33.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance provider, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds, primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

