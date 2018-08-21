UNCoin (UNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. UNCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One UNCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.02197247 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

UNCoin Coin Profile

UNCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. The official website for UNCoin is uncoin.org.

UNCoin Coin Trading

UNCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

