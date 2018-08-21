Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Under Armour Inc Class A accounts for approximately 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Under Armour Inc Class A worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.63, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.