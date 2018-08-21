Uni Select Inc (UNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.92.

UNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$20.28 on Tuesday. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$18.48 and a 12 month high of C$29.10.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

