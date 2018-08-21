Uni Select (UNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Uni Select (TSE: UNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2018 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Uni Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

8/13/2018 – Uni Select had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

TSE:UNS traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.29. 44,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,374. Uni Select Inc has a 52-week low of C$18.48 and a 52-week high of C$29.10.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

