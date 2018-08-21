Universal Logistics (ULH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

ULH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of ULH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $365.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.60 million. equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $354,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $881,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,306.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,745.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

