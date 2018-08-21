US Bancorp DE Has $76.30 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.66% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $76,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $46,536,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,439.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 425,372 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 357,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 232,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,390. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.