US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $53,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 175,551 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,125.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 120,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,045. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

