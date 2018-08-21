Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 112.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

NYSE:MEN opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and investment management.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.