Vale SA (VALE) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.