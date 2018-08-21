ValuEngine Upgrades LSB Industries (LXU) to Buy

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,454. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.42). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LSB Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 105,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LSB Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.