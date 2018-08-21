Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $60.16 Million Stake in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.32% of AZZ worth $60,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in AZZ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in AZZ by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AZZ news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,163.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $45,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,618.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

AZZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

