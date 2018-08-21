Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Position Lowered by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,431,000 after buying an additional 6,434,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,190,000 after buying an additional 2,114,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40,474.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after buying an additional 1,413,373 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after buying an additional 604,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

