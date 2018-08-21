Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,363 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,685,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,957,000 after acquiring an additional 140,766 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,819,000 after acquiring an additional 604,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,735,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,212,000 after acquiring an additional 415,984 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

