Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 8,150,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,636 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,749 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

