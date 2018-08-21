Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Position Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

