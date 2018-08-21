Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Trimmed by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

