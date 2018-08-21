Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 24.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $112,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 487.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 77,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,976. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.