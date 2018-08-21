Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl E. Lacasce sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $417,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,300 shares of company stock worth $578,774 and have sold 13,225 shares worth $495,256. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

