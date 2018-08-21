Vectura Group (VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Shore Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 78 ($1.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.56 ($1.68).

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.13).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

