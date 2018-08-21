Versapay (VPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Versapay (CVE:VPY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Versapay to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Versapay had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 129.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of VPY opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. Versapay has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$2.74.

Versapay Company Profile

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business to business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

