Vii Lp Canaan Sells 113,062 Shares of Telaria Inc (TLRA) Stock

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 113,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $399,108.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 77,902 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $284,342.30.

On Thursday, May 31st, Vii Lp Canaan sold 159,452 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $644,186.08.

On Thursday, May 24th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 16,675 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $66,700.00.

TLRA opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Telaria Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

