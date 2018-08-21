Vipshop (VIPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vipshop by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,808,000 after buying an additional 5,294,013 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 574,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,431,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

