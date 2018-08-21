Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $893,000 in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roystone Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 998,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,771,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 247,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 2,034.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,431,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,397 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 32.5% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 1,024,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,135 shares during the period.

EVHC stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

