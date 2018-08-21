Virtra (VTSI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Virtra from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

VTSI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.33. Virtra has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Virtra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

