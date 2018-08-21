Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 32,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,801. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of -0.22.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

