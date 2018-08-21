Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after purchasing an additional 952,138 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $86,495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,251,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $43,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,895,000 after buying an additional 315,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

In other news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

