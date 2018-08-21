Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 39,763 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 129.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.05 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,253. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 49,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $349,497.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $539,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,127 shares of company stock worth $6,495,551. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

