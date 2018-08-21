Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.8% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $987,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $91.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

