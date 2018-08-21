WavesGo (WGO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. WavesGo has a market cap of $124,179.00 and $3.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000241 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034064 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,936,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,482 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.