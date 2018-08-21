Weatherford International (WFT) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weatherford International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

WFT opened at $2.69 on Monday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 370,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

