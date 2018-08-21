Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Shares of UNH opened at $262.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

