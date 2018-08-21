Weibo (WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 43.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.