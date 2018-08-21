Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 190,933 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,933 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

