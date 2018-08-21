Wendys (WEN) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.74.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. Wendys has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $8,620,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,956,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,492,000 after buying an additional 274,386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

