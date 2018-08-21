Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,282. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 149.9% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.