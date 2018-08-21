West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. West Pharmaceutical Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.9852265296774 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE WST opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

