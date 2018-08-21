Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 177,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,208. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

