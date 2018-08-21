Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

MTT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $23.85.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.