Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $17.79.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maintain a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in variable rate instruments of the United States and non-United States issuers, including the United States and non-United States investment grade and high-yield debt, senior loans, emerging market debt and derivatives related to these securities.

