William P. Donnelly Sells 500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $855,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $564.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.