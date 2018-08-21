Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 193,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,208,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

