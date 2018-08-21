WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR (WLMIY) vs. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (DPUKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: DPUKY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR $43.85 billion 0.35 $1.22 billion N/A N/A DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR $488.89 million 3.70 N/A N/A N/A

WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR 3.13% 5.72% 2.40% DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Summary

WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR beats DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WILMAR Intl Ltd/ADR

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 239,935 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, canola, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; the generation and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of a range of chemicals and ingredients, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

