WMIH (WMIH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WMIH earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.576757533259 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

Shares of WMIH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 349,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,104. WMIH has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

