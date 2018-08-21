Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

